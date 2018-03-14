Two Navy aviators killed after jet crashes off Key West

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. aviators have died after their F/A-18 fighter jet crashed off Key West, Florida, during a training flight.

According to ABCNews, the two-seater F/A-18F was on approach to Boca China Field at Naval Air Station Key West when it went down in shallow water about a mile from the runway, a Navy spokesman said.

The two deceased crew members have been recovered.

According to officials, the aircraft was to land at the naval air station around 4:30 p.m. EDT, and crashed The pilot and weapons system officer ejected.

The aircraft crew is based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Super Hornet is a twin-engine fighter jet that is larger than the single-seat F/A-18 Hornet.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details before the information has been made public.

