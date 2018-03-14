VIDEO: Students flee evacuation center at L.C. Bird after someone screams ‘get down on the ground’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield County has been evacuated after the school received a threat over the phone Wednesday morning.

Chesterfield County Police Cpt. Rich McCullough said the school received a bomb threat around 9 a.m. and decided to relocate students to the school’s evacuation center while bomb sniffing dogs sweep the school.

Cpt. McCullough added that at this point, there’s nothing to show that this is a credible threat.

A video from 8News reporter Nick Conigliaro on scene shows students fleeing from the evacuation center after someone allegedly opened a door and screamed “Get down on the ground.” Students told 8News that there were no shots fired, but they didn’t want to sit in there and risk it saying “F*** that.”

Cpt. McCullough later told 8News that the students became startled inside evacuation center after something had fallen.

BREAKING: Students come running out of their evacuation center after someone opened the door and screamed, “Get down on the ground” according to the students. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/dGZq7xTwTA — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) March 14, 2018

The L.C. Bird students I spoke with say there were no shots fired, but they didn’t want to sit in there and risk it saying, “F*** that.” @8NEWS — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) March 14, 2018

8News also spoke with two parents who say they are terrified right now because they can’t reach their children, and that it’s just chaos.

Police and school officials are currently moving students into the tech center.

Below is the letter schools officials sent to parents:

“Earlier this morning, Bird High School received a phone call that was threatening in nature. As a result, police requested that we relocate students to a different area on campus and to nearby areas while the building is searched. Bird High students have been relocated and are safe.

We are asking parents not to respond to school in order to allow police to do their job. However, if you insist on picking up your child early, you should report to the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Courthouse.

Bird High officials will provide an update as soon as available.”

Stay with 8News for updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.