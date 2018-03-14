Sights and sounds: National School Walkout protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Area students took part in the National School Walkout Wednesday morning to protest gun violence.
This comes one month after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Students left class at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes — one minute for each victim in the Florida shooting.
Below are some of the sights and sounds from today’s protests.
