Sights and sounds: National School Walkout protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Area students took part in the National School Walkout Wednesday morning to protest gun violence.

This comes one month after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Students left class at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes — one minute for each victim in the Florida shooting.

Below are some of the sights and sounds from today’s protests.

With student walk outs planned this morning I’m live at Monocan High School with how our local districts are responding. Tune to Good Morning Richmond on @8NEWS for all the news where you live. pic.twitter.com/2rnVcaayKQ — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) March 14, 2018

With the school walkouts scheduled for 10 a.m. today most school districts are in support of their students’ protesting, while others are threatening punishments. I had the live report from Chesterfield this morning. @8NEWS https://t.co/uXuylBuYcW — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) March 14, 2018

Proud to stand with our students at Huguenot HS today to honor the 17 victims of the Parkland tragedy as well as the 2 young people from Huguenot we’ve lost to gun violence in the last two weeks. As Miles Manuel & Irene Andrade, today’s student speakers, said: “Enough is enough.” pic.twitter.com/4kcnjyBGxp — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) March 14, 2018

and marched out of the school and around the block. At the end of the walkout, students in the Honors Ensemble sang the hymn "The Prayer for the Children" for the crowd. Thank you to everyone for participating! pic.twitter.com/LZAu5IxVz9 — Saint Gertrude RVA (@SaintGertrudeVA) March 14, 2018

10:00am today Binford Lions walked out of class to peacefully support @stonemandouglashigh and 17 lives lost one month ago. They stood together to say #enough. Thank you @visartsrva for standing w/ us & supporting @RPS_Schools @hamglass @TurnaroundArts #wearerps #prideofthefan pic.twitter.com/ACwtYMp0LY — BMS Lions (@BinfordLions) March 14, 2018

Proud of our @PowhatanHS students who chose to honor the victims of Douglas High tragedy with messages of love and support! pic.twitter.com/CMOib4cRQP — Eric Jones (@PCPS_Supt) March 14, 2018

Students shouldn’t have to walk out of their own schools to convince the adults to keep them safe from gun violence. The kids are speaking and politicians need to listen. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) March 14, 2018

The spirit of #NationalWalkoutDay is familiar: 55 years ago, thousands of children skipped school to protest segregation in the streets of Birmingham—a moment that forever changed the Civil Rights Movement. Let us remember which side was consigned to the dustbin of history. pic.twitter.com/TTU9hMlSzj — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) March 14, 2018

To the Virginia students taking a stand against gun violence today: I’m with you. It’s time for Congress to take action. #NationalWalkoutDay https://t.co/yQiT7Af6QH — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) March 14, 2018

Governor on #NationalWalkoutDay: It's unfortunate that our youth should have to walk out to get the attention of policymakers on gun violence. We as a society need to come to the table. #AsktheGovernor — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) March 14, 2018

