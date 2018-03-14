Richmond police hope to solve 15-year-old murder case

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for information that will help it solve the murder of James Roane III. Roane was found dead in the Warwick neighborhood 15 years ago on New Year’s Day.

Just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2003, officers found 33-year-old Roane shot to death in his car on Kingsway Road and Cross Road.

Affectionately known as “Six-Nine” for his large physical size, Roane was in the area to meet a friend. Police think someone who knew him tried to rob him.

“The individuals responsible for this terrible crime likely knew Mr. Roane and met him at this location with the intention of causing harm,” said Detective J. Fultz. “James Roane was a father and loved by his family. His family wishes for justice and closure for this crime which took away their loved one.”

Anyone who has information related to the homicide of James Roane III is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or download the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.