Reports: Person with gun at Northwestern University a hoax

UPDATE: EVANSTON, Ill. (WRIC) — Northwestern University is all clear after police determined the report of a man with a gun was a hoax.

Northwestern University tweeted out throughout the day on the updates.

ALL CLEAR. Police have determined that the report of a man with a gun in Engelhart Hall was a hoax. It was made in a call to the Evanston Police Department. No danger to the community exists. Police are investigating the false report. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

———————-

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) – Northwestern University is asking people to take shelter saying there is a report of a person with a gun on the school’s suburban Chicago campus.

University spokesman Jon Yates said Wednesday afternoon that the school had a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall, a graduate student dormitory on the Evanston campus. Yates says Evanston and Northwestern University police are on the scene.

The school also tweeted about the report, asking people to stay away from the area and to “shelter in a safe place and stay until further notice.”

Persons in Englehart Hall at the corner of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue should remain behind locked doors. Northwestern community members not in that area no longer need to stay behind locked doors. Anyone not in the area of Engelhart Hall should stay away. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

NUPD responding to Evanston campus emergency. Remain in safe place. If not on campus, stay away. More info will be provided when available. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

Police continue to investigate a reported incident at Engelhart Hall. Remain sheltered or avoid the area. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

There is a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall at the corner of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue. Evanston and Northwestern University police are on the scene. Seek shelter if in the area. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

NU EMERGENCY: Person with gun on Evanston campus. If on campus, seek shelter in safe place and stay until further notice. Others keep away. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.