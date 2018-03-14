Report: Science teacher fed puppy to turtle

PRESTON, Idaho (WFLA/CNN) — An Idaho science teacher is under investigation after he allegedly fed a live puppy to a snapping turtle as his students watched.

Jill Parrish, an animal rights activist, filed a police report last week after hearing Robert Crosland, a teacher at Preston Junior High, fed the puppy, who was reportedly sick to the reptile in front of his students, KSTU reports.

“What I have learned in the last four days is disgusting. It is sick. It is sick,” Parrish told KSTU. “Allowing children to watch an innocent baby puppy scream because it is being fed to an animal. That is violence. That is not OK.”scien

Este Hull, a 7th grader at the school told the station Crosland would often feed mice or birds to the snake and snapping turtle in his classroom.

“I feel a little bit better that it was a puppy that was going to die, not just a healthy puppy,” she said.

Annette Salvesen, a parent echoed the sentiment, telling KSTU, “if it was a deformed puppy that was going to die anyway, Cros(land) is very much circle-of-life.”

Crosland has not been cited or charged in the matter nor has he been disciplined by the school.

“While the district certainly does not condone individual actions that may violate district policy or reasonable expectations of behavior, we hope that any errors in judgement made by a teacher in this instance will not cause us to forget the years of care, effort, and passion the teacher has given to students in Preston School District,” Preston School District 201 Superintendent Marc Gee said in a statement.

Franklin County Sheriff Dave Fryar told the Idaho Statemen he has forwarded a report on the investigation to a county prosecutor.

Students and parents say Crosland is a popular teacher and recalled him feeding guinea pigs to his two classroom pets.

“He is a cool teacher who really brought science to life. I loved his class because he had turtles and snakes and other cool things,” another student said.

