Report: Petersburg, Emporia among least healthy localities in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg is the least healthy place to live in Virginia. That is according to the ninth annual County Health Rankings, released today by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

According to the 2018 Rankings, the five counties in the poorest health, starting with least healthy, are the cities of Petersburg, Martinsville, Emporia, Galax and Covington.

The five healthiest counties in Virginia, starting with most healthy, are Loudoun County, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Falls Church City and Poquoson City.

“We know that health is influenced by many factors, and while we have made great strides, there are still gaps we must address,” explains Dr. Marissa J. Levine, the State Health Commissioner. “I applaud those who are working to create healthy, connected communities and improve health opportunities for all people in Virginia.”

The Crater Health District, which includes the cities of Petersburg and Emporia, has worked over the last year to combat a number of concerns, including the rates for teenage pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections and HIV.

“The Crater Health District is proud to be working with our community to improve health outcomes for all people in our district,” says Dr. Alton Hart, the Crater Health District Director. “By focusing on the unique needs of our area, we are starting to see meaningful change. We look forward to using this year’s County Health Rankings data to help inform our work.”

Follow this link to see how the city or county where you live ranks.

