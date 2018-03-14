Police: Virginia man had sexual relationship with a 12-year-old

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man faces rape and other charges after having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl.

Prince William County police say officers responded to a Woodbridge home, where they found a missing girl from King George County on Monday.

An incident report says that as officers tried to make contact at the front door, 20-year-old Tyquan Bernard Stoney tried to flee out the back door. Officers detained Stoney and made contact with the 12-year-old girl.

Detectives determined they met on Instagram and that Stoney went to the girl’s home and brought her to the Woodbridge residence. Detectives determined Stoney had an inappropriate relationship with the victim.

Police say Stoney was charged with two counts of rape and other offenses. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

