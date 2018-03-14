‘Persons of interest’ sought in connection with strip club shooting; victim identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a man was killed in a double shooting at a Richmond strip club early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the call of a shooting at approximately 1:09 a.m. at the Candy Bar in the 3900 block of Hull Street Road.

#BREAKING one man is dead after a double shooting at a Gentleman's Club called #CandyBar on Hull Street Road in #Richmond @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/uCdhzi60Mg — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) March 14, 2018

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where one of the men died from his injuries, police said. He has been identified as 33-year-old Timothy Vest of Blue Ridge Avenue.

The other man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are trying to identify two persons in interest in the case. Surveillance video shows the two men that detectives are considering persons of interest.

