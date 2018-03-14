National School Walkout: Here’s what area schools have planned

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Area students are expected to take part in the National School Walkout Wednesday morning to protest gun violence.

This comes one month after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Students will leave class at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes — one minute for each victim in the Florida shooting.

Below are statements from area school officials on how they are handling the walkout.

City of Richmond:

“Richmond Public Schools continues to grieve with the Parkland community and stand with them as they work to heal and move forward. We also applaud the student activists who have stepped up to lead the movement that is taking place around the country on March 14. While we wholeheartedly respect every individual’s right to peaceful assembly and free expression, our top priority is to provide a safe teaching and learning environment for all so having large numbers of students walking off campus would pose a significant safety risk for students. RPS principals are working to identify ways for their students to honor the victims and share their views about gun control and school safety in a peaceful manner while remaining on school grounds to ensure safety during the March 14 demonstration.”

Chesterfield County:

“Chesterfield County Public Schools is aware that in response to the recent school shooting in Parkland, Fla., some Chesterfield County students may choose to participate in the “National School Walkout” scheduled for March 14. While we want to be supportive of students and their rights to freedom of expression, we also remain responsible for providing a safe and secure educational environment.

During the past week, principals were asked to work with student leaders to identify safe alternatives to walking out of school on March 14. We received several strong recommendations for supporting our students in a safe, supervised environment.”

Hanover County:

“As you may be aware, a national movement on social media and through other sources is promoting a student walkout on March 14th as a response to the tragic events that occurred last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Hanover County Public Schools respects all of our students’ right to free speech, freedom of expression, and civic responsibility. We also believe that maintaining safety and a productive learning environment is our highest priority.”

Henrico County:

“Many students across the nation – including large numbers of students in Henrico County – are planning to walk out of classes for 17 minutes on Wednesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. in response to the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Your family may have already received information about this from your school’s principal. Henrico County Public Schools has specific plans to address these unique circumstances at our middle and high schools (no elementary school involvement is anticipated at this time.)”

