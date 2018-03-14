National Coalition of 100 Black Women hosts Women’s Health Summit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Richmond Metropolitan Area Chapter is hosting the Women’s Health Summit this Saturday March 17th.

There will be female panelists who are experts in the Mind, Body, and Spirit, who will share their expertise and experiences regarding the importance of each element to living a long and healthy life.

The event will be at Virginia Union University’s Dr. Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center, 1500 North Lombardy Street, Richmond, VA.

For more information about how to get free tickets, and the agenda, visit http://www.ncbw-rma.org!