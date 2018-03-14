Man killed in double shooting at Richmond strip club

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a man was killed in a double shooting at a Richmond strip club early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the call of a shooting just after 1 a.m. at the Candy Bar on Hull Street Road.

#BREAKING one man is dead after a double shooting at a Gentleman's Club called #CandyBar on Hull Street Road in #Richmond @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/uCdhzi60Mg — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) March 14, 2018

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where one of the men died from his injuries, police said. The other man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s currently no suspect information.

