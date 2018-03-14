Man avoids 30-year sentence, gets probation for sex assault

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An Oahu man accused of sexual assault will not be going to jail, despite facing up to 30 years in prison.

James Rodenhurst Jr. was sentenced Tuesday to five years probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree sexual assault and attempted sexual assault.

Rodenhurst is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14.

In 2007, he was sentenced to 17 months behind bars for taking bribes while working at the liquor commission.

