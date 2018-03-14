Her Story: Richmond woman gives back to charity that gave her a second chance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – During the month of March, 8News is featuring women leaders in Central Virginia.

Meet Carolyn Loftin. She works for an organization that connects people to homes after the non-profit found her a home of her own.

“Having a safe home to live in,” said Urban Hope Director of Housing and Family Services, “having a safe home to come home to every day is a cornerstone to opportunity.”

Home means everything to Loftin.

The single mother of five children lived in public housing in Norfolk.

“My family was capable of doing more,” said Loftin.

In 2010, Loftin took a leap of faith.

“I didn’t want to stay there,” said Carolyn. “And so my children and I packed up and moved to Richmond.

Carolyn went back to school for a business degree.

A friend suggested she apply for a job with Urban Hope, a faith-based affordable housing organization dedicated to Richmond’s East End.

“This job was pretty much made for me,” said Loftin.

Not only did Carolyn become an employee, but also a client.

“A home was found for us,” said Loftin. ” I went through the process just like everyone else.”

Carolyn uses her own experience to help hundreds of families find their forever home.

“When I walked into my house I knew this organization truly cares about my well being,” said Loftin.

Not only does Carolyn work to place families in homes, but teaches financial classes, called Great Start, Money Smart.

“We walk out a financial plan each month,” said Loftin.

She also helps families network within the community.

“A person’s potential is limited by the amount of connections they have the amount of resources and support that they have where they live,” said Loftin.

Carolyn received a promotion in September and will be taking her family on a vacation this Spring.

Goals she achieved with the support of Urban Hope.

“Definitely boosted my confidence in what I can do to impact the community,” said Loftin.

When Carolyn isn’t working she serves on the board for the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust and volunteers with East End Fellowship.

