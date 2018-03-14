Funeral for Goochland County Supervisor Creasey set for March 17

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The funeral for Goochland County Supervisor Ned S. Creasey will be held on Saturday, March 17.

The funeral will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Goochland County High School.

After the funeral, graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Creasey’s family will receive visitors March 15 at Salem Baptist Church in Crozier, Va from 2-4p.m. and from 6-8p.m.

Mr. Creasey joined the Board of Supervisors in 2008 and reelected in 2011 and 2015. He also had two appointments as chairman and two as vice chairman of Goochland’s board.

Mr. Creasey is recognized as being vital in multiple county projects that came to fruition over the past 10 years, including the County’s new Emergency Communication Center and Emergency Operations Center. He is also credited with being instrumental in the replacement and upgrading of the County’s Public Safety Radio System.

Mr. Creasey is survived by his wife, Diana; sons Scott, Shawn, and Steven; daughters Tonia and Teresa; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.