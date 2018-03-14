Flames rip through Richmond home; no injuries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire broke out in Richmond’s Swansboro area on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 57 W. 27th street in Richmond with reports of someone trapped inside a burning home.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire.

Firefighters at the scene thought someone may have been stuck inside the house based off a tip received.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

