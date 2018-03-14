Farm Fresh sells off 21 grocery stores to Kroger, Food Lion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The owner of a supermarket chain primarily found in Virginia is selling off 21 of its 38 stores.

Minneapolis-based Supervalu said in a statement Wednesday evening that 20 Farm Fresh Food & Pharmacy grocery stores in Virginia and one in North Carolina will be sold for $43 million in cash.

Kroger’s Harris Teeter brand is acquiring 10 of the stores, while its Mid-Atlantic Division will acquire another eight. Food Lion has bought the remaining three, including the one in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the chain dominated the Hampton Roads area for decades, but grew too quickly and found itself in the middle of a crowded market.

Supervalu says it’s still in discussions to potentially sell the remaining 17 stores to Farm Fresh employees and wholesale customers.

