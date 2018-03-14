Engagement ring piercing is the latest bizarre social media trend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With this new engagement trend if you put a ring on it, well, good luck getting it off.

Couples are ditching the traditional wedding bands and are instead putting a piercing on that one special finger.

The trend is reportedly growing in popularity with millennials and completely taking over Instagram.

Diamond studs are being implanted into their wedding finger to show their commitment to forever.

Some of the jewelry was even more intricate with detail and bars included underneath the skin.

These dermal piercings usually consist of two pieces – a flat plate which is engrained beneath the skin, and a piece of jewelry on the service that can be switched out.

This isn’t the first time people have turned to a more everlasting way to show off their love.

In the past handful of years, folks have been creative from tattoo engagement rings to an avocado proposal.

