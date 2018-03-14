Documentary crew to capture Louisa teacher’s 24-hour run attempt

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa County High School (LCHS) teacher’s attempt to run for 24 hours will be the focus of a documentary.

Kate Fletcher, an 11th grade English teacher, was planning to begin running at the school’s outdoor track at 8:30 a.m. on March 29th and not stop until the next day at 8:30 a.m.

The company GoFundMe learned about her effort and is sending a documentary crew to capture it. Fletcher’s run has been rescheduled for Monday, April 9th to accommodate the filming.

Fletcher decided to run for 24 hours to help raise money for the school’s Lion Pride Scholarship Fund and newspaper class.

She first came up with the idea for the fundraiser in 2016 after the new Louisa County High School opened its doors. It replaced the previous school building which had been destroyed by the 2011 magnitude 5.8 earthquake centered in Mineral.

Last year Fletcher, who regularly runs the Richmond Marathon and has qualified for the Boston Marathon several times, ran 50 miles in about nine hours for the Lion Pride run.

The fundraiser overall brought in $5,600 to help develop the school’s academic programs, scholarships and curriculum.

According to a district spokesperson, students and teachers are running intermittently with Fletcher to help her train for this event.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.