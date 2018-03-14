VSP respond to two separate fatal crashes in Caroline, Chesterfield County

(WRIC) – Virginia State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred two hours apart Wednesday night.

Police say the first occurred just after 7:10 p.m. at Ladysmith Road and Landor in Caroline County. The crash involved multiple vehicles. Police say a person was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.

The second incident occurred two hours later, just after 9:21 p.m. at the ramp from Interstate 295 north to Route 10 (Exit 15B) in Chesterfield County. Police add one person was killed as a result of the single-vehicle crash.

The off-ramp from I-295 north to exit 15B is blocked, according to the state’s traffic management center. The North exit ramp is also closed.

Motorist can expect delays as a result of the crash.

Virginia State Police remain on scene.

