Chaotic morning at L.C. Bird concludes following bomb threat

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A chaotic Wednesday morning at L.C. Bird High School has come to an end after authorities give the “all-clear” following a bomb threat.

A teacher told 8News that students are back inside the building and that the school has a modified schedule for the rest of the day.

Chesterfield County Police Cpt. Rich McCullough said this was not a credible threat.

He said the school received a call around 9 a.m. saying there was a bomb inside the school and that it was going to go off shortly after. Police decided to relocate students to the fairgrounds across the street while bomb-sniffing dogs swept the school.

A video from 8News reporter Nick Conigliaro shows students fleeing from the fairgrounds after someone allegedly screamed, “Get down on the ground,” followed by a loud noise. Students told 8News that they didn’t want to sit in there and risk it saying “F*** that.”

Cpt. McCullough later said that a stack of chairs fell inside the fairgrounds’ building, causing that “chaos” as one parent told 8News.

The principal of L.C. Bird, Laura Hebert, sent the following letter to parents:

“Hello, this is Laura Hebert, principal of Bird High School, with an important update. First, police have investigated a threat against the school and have deemed that it not be credible. Students are back in class, and clamoring for lunch, which will be served beginning at 11:45. I want to thank our students for following our directions, responding quickly and exhibiting the behavior we expect from our Skyhawks. I also want to thank the many parents that have been supportive and helpful during this time. If you or your child have any information about the threat to our school made earlier today, please share it with our administrative team. Again, many thanks to our students for overcoming this distraction to our work. And, thank you for entrusting them to our care. Working together, we will continue to provide a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment.”

