Woman charged in fatal Hanover County crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman has been charged after a crash in Hanover County left one man dead.

At approximately at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, March 12, the Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at northbound Interstate 295 at the 41-mile marker in Hanover County.

A passenger vehicle driven by Kathryn A. Woolfenden, 25, of Norfolk, Va., was traveling northbound in the left lane and sped up to pass a tractor hauling a trailer loaded with large roles of plastic, driven by Clayton W. Fegley, 63, of Quakake, Pa.

Woolfenden lost control and struck the tractor in the left rear, forcing both vehicles to run off the road into several trees.

Fegley was entrapped and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Woolfenden was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers involved were wearing their seatbelts.

Slick and icy conditions are being considered as a possible factor in the crash.

Woolfenden has been charged with Reckless driving, driving too fast for highway and traffic conditions and driving without a valid operator’s license.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.