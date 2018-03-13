Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter will miss NCAA Tournament with broken left wrist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Cavaliers will enter the 2018 NCAA Tournament without De’Andre Hunter who has a broken left wrist, as announced by the University on Tuesday evening.

Hunter suffered the injury during the ACC Tournament and will have surgery on Monday, March 19th. He is expected to make a full recovery and be out for 10 to 12 weeks.

Hunter, the 2018 ACC Sixth Man of the Year, was a key contributor to the Cavs’ success in sweeping the ACC regular season and tournament championships. During the season, Hunter averaged 9.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 33 appearances for the Hoos.

UVA begins their run through the field of 68 on Friday, March 16th against UMBC in Charlotte, N.C. at 9:20 p.m.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.