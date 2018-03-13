Third nor’easter hitting Northeast impacts flights at RIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We’re seeing a lot of cancellations and delays inside of schools, but also inside Richmond International Airport (RIC) on Tuesday for flights heading and coming from the northeast.

As of 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, there had been 16 cancelled flights with delays as well.

Officials with the airport say it’s all weather related from the nor’easter in the Northeast.

Thirteen of those 16 flights are flights involving Boston, with the other three involving flights with New York.

Those same officials say we could see more cancellations and delays coming throughout the day depending on what the weather does. They have teams closely monitoring this nor’easter and believe at this point, they’re just at the mercy of this weather.

So, if you have a flight or are expecting someone to fly in from the northeast, you can check all the delayed and cancelled flights on the airlines’ apps and websites.

