Teen charged in Raven Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide that occurred last week in Mosby Court.

The U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested De-Jore L. Cook, 17, of the 2100 block of Willis Road Monday evening.

Cook has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (x3).

The shooting took place last Wednesday night in the 1900 block of Raven Street. On Monday, 8News reported that one of two teens shot had died.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

