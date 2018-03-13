Spotsylvania man charged with multiple sex offenses involving two women

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department arrested a man who they believe is responsible for two sex offenses that happened last year.

Jeffrey Clarence Johnson, 50, of Spotsylvania County, was arrested on March 9 on felony charges of abduction with intent to defile, armed burglary, forcible sodomy, and wearing a mask in public and two misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure.

Johnson is incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Police say the first incident happened on Jan. 10, 2017 at the 7-11 on Amaret Street.

According to police, a clerk went to the back office around 4:15 a.m. to retrieve an item and the suspect followed her.

The suspect threatened the clerk with a weapon and sexually assaulted her, police say.

The suspect was last seen leaving the store and walking towards Race Street.

The victim reported to police that the suspect had also entered the store on Dec. 2, 2016 at approximately the same time — 4:15 a.m. — and exposed himself to her. She reported the Dec. 2 incident to her manager.

Police say the second incident happened on Dec. 1, 2017.

According to police, a female reported she parked her car in the 300 block of Hanson Avenue and was walking into work around 2:45 p.m., when an unknown male approached her from behind.

The unknown male followed her into her place of employment and exposed himself to her, police say. He then left on foot in an unknown direction.

