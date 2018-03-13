Spiders’ Kyle Lauletta continues journey to NFL Draft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders football program held its Pro Day Tuesday morning at Robins Stadium for 27 NFL scouts. The Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos scouts weren’t present.

Most of those that were in attendance were there to see the Spiders’ all-time record holding quarterback Kyle Lauletta, who has an MVP award from the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine grades that project him as a second to third round pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

