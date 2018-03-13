Reports: Former Redskins’ QB Kirk Cousins likely to sign with Vikings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With free agency set to open Wednesday morning, it would seem that former Washington Redskins’ quarterback Kirk Cousins has found his new home.

Tuesday afternoon, various reports from NFL Network and ESPN claim he is leaning towards signing with the Minnesota Vikings after visiting their facility on Thursday.

The #Vikings are in the driver’s seat for free agent QB Kirk Cousins. They offered him a 3-year, $28M per year deal. It is not over. But if the visit goes well, he is likely to sign there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2018

The contract offer by the Vikings to Cousins is reportedly a fully guaranteed three-year deal worth roughly $86 million, paying him about $28 million a year. If Cousins signs the contract, he will be the highest quarterback annually in the NFL ahead of San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garappolo’s $27.5 million per year.

Cousins has spent his entire career prior to free agency with the Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback the previous three seasons. As the Redskins’ signal caller, the former Pro-Bowler set single-season franchise records for passing yards multiple times. He was placed under a franchise tag the last two years.

