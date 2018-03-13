Police: Robbery suspect shot during traffic stop in Richmond was unarmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say the robbery suspect who was shot during a traffic stop Tuesday night was not armed.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at a shopping center in the 6500 block of Forest Hill Avenue.

Richmond Police Officers were called to assist the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to stop robbery suspects in a vehicle. Police say the suspects, 27-year-old Thomas Conner Southworth and 28-year-old Jessica Leigh Daras, both of Richmond, were involved in a robbery at a Mechanicsville Walmart on Monday.

Officers approached the suspect’s vehicle after it was parked in the shopping center and gave the suspect commands. Police say Richmond Police Officer Khaia Jones then shot Southworth in the arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officer Jones was not injured.

Police later searched the vehicle and found no weapon.

Daras was arrested and charged with robbery. She’s currently incarcerated at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond.

Southworth has also been charged with robbery.

Officer Jones is a three year veteran of the force. She remains on administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted.

According to a video on Richmond Police’s Facebook page, Jones was a Rookie of the Year in 2015.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.