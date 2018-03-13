Police: Officer shoots robbery suspect during traffic stop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Richmond after a robbery suspect was shot during a traffic stop.

Police sources tell 8News the shooting took place Tuesday night at a shopping center in the 6500 block of Forest Hill Avenue.

Chief Alfred Durham said the suspect was involved in a robbery at a Mechanicsville Walmart on Monday.

Hanover Sheriff’s Office deputies requested help from Richmond Police officers when they identified the suspect’s vehicle.

Chief Durham said the male suspect was shot in the arm by a female officer and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The officer involved was not injured.

