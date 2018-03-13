Police officer accidentally fires gun at school; no one hurt

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A police officer accidentally fired his gun while on assignment at a northern Virginia middle school. No one was injured.

Alexandria Police say a school resource officer at George Washington Middle School accidentally discharged his weapon in his office at the school.

It occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, while school was in session.

The officer reported the incident to his supervisor and to the school. Police are investigating.

The school day continued without incident.

The officer is a five-year veteran of the department. He has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

