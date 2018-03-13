Sources: Officer shoots robbery suspect during traffic stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Richmond after a possible robbery suspect was shot during a traffic stop.

Police sources tell 8News the shooting took place in the 6500 block of Forest Hill Avenue.

Police officials have not released any details, but sources said the male suspect was shot in the arm by a female officer and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The officer involved was not injured.

