Officials: No injuries in plane crash at Chesapeake Regional Airport

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No one was injured after a plane crashed Tuesday morning at the Chesapeake Regional Airport.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Michelle Anaya says troopers were called to the airport just after 11 a.m.

Officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department say two people were on board the plane when it went down. No one was injured.

A small amount fuel that leaked from the plane was being cleaned up by fire crews.

