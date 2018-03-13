Missing 10-year-old boy found alive; being checked by rescue

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 10-year-old boy that went missing on Tuesday evening was found safe.

Officers searched the Founders Bridge Road area for Zachary Long, who went missing at 6:15 p.m.

Long is now being checked by rescue services.

Chesterfield Police updated 8News on Zach Long’s location with a series of tweets on Tuesday night.

Update: Officers are currently searching for 10 year old Zachary Long. Last seen at 6:15 p.m. Call 748-1251 if you see him. @CCPDVa @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/fxniCyheEu — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) March 13, 2018

Police Activity: Officers are searching in the Founders Bridge Road area for a missing 10 year old, white male, orange hoodie black vest. Call 748-1251 if you see him. @8NEWS @CBS6 @CCPDVa @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/OfbiK4P98Q — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) March 13, 2018

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.