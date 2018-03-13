Missing 10-year-old boy found alive; being checked by rescue

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 10-year-old boy that went missing on Tuesday evening was found safe.
Officers searched the Founders Bridge Road area for Zachary Long, who went missing at 6:15 p.m.
Long is now being checked by rescue services.
Chesterfield Police updated 8News on Zach Long’s location with a series of tweets on Tuesday night.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.