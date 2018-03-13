Man fighting for his life after shooting in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place Monday night in Mosby Court.

Police say one man was shot and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the call around 10:45 p.m. on Accommodation Street near Spotsylvania Street. That’s where they found the one male victim.

There’s no suspect information at this time and police say they are still working the case.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.

