Kindergarten Registration Day across RVA set for next month

RICHMOND, VA (WRIC) — Fifteen localities in the Richmond Region agreed on one common day for kindergarten registration and that day is Thursday, April 19.
The cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Petersburg, and Richmond along with the counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, King William, New Kent, Powhatan, Prince George and Sussex are all taking part that day to get rising kindergartners registered for school next year.
What do I bring with me?
- Child’s official, certified birth certificate
- Two Proofs of address
- School Entrance Health Form
- Photo ID for parent or legal guardian
What if I am missing a form?
Still come to registration even if you are missing a form. The school will guide you to resources that can help you. Keep in mind that schools don’t know the identity of the children until you register them.
How can parents help their children prepare for kindergarten?
- Read and look at books every day
- Stick to a regular bedtime and wakeup time
- Practice counting real objects — like cereal or crayons
- Talk about their feelings and what kindergarten will be like
- Meet and play with other children their age
- Show respect and use good manners
- Find and name letters of the alphabet everywhere you go
- Visit and explore libraries, parks and museums
- Use scissors to practice cutting and crayons to draw
Click here for more info on times and locations in your area.
