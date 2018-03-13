Kindergarten Registration Day across RVA set for next month

RICHMOND, VA (WRIC) — Fifteen localities in the Richmond Region agreed on one common day for kindergarten registration and that day is Thursday, April 19.

The cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Petersburg, and Richmond along with the counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, King William, New Kent, Powhatan, Prince George and Sussex are all taking part that day to get rising kindergartners registered for school next year.

What do I bring with me?

Child’s official, certified birth certificate Two Proofs of address School Entrance Health Form Photo ID for parent or legal guardian

What if I am missing a form?

Still come to registration even if you are missing a form. The school will guide you to resources that can help you. Keep in mind that schools don’t know the identity of the children until you register them.

How can parents help their children prepare for kindergarten?

Read and look at books every day

Stick to a regular bedtime and wakeup time

Practice counting real objects — like cereal or crayons

Talk about their feelings and what kindergarten will be like

Meet and play with other children their age

Show respect and use good manners

Find and name letters of the alphabet everywhere you go

Visit and explore libraries, parks and museums

Use scissors to practice cutting and crayons to draw

Click here for more info on times and locations in your area.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.