Improvements coming to Richmond bus stops

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Investments are being made to improve two bus stops outside of Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital.

Bon Secours and the Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) are contributing matching $100,000 investments to improve pedestrian experience and safety.

Proposed enhancements include new benches, shelters and trash cans. Leftover money will be put towards working on other bus stops in the area.

“We have a lot of riders in this area on GRTC and what we’ve heard from our riders over the years is they want improved amenities,” said Carrie Rose Pace, Director of Communications for GRTC. “They want enclosed spaces. This is a process that can happen anywhere in our community.”

Work is scheduled to begin over the summer with completion done by the end of the year.

Rhodes B. Ritenour is VP of External and Regulatory Affairs at Bon Secours in Richmond.

“We hope this will improve access to health care and also help with creating healthy communities,” said Ritenour.

