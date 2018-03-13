GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The highway attraction signs for the Goochland Drive-In Theater will finally be installed Tuesday.

After a long battle with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the theater — which is just off the Hadensville exit on Interstate 64 — became eligible to participate in the Interstate Sign Program back in January.

Owner John Heidel told 8News that they tried for years to purchase space on one of the blue attractions signs that inform drivers what lies off an upcoming exit. But the law had stated movie theaters do not qualify to be on the signs because they’re not considered “attractions.”

The theater thought they were all out of options until Goochland County Supervisor Susan Lascolette informed then newly-elected Delegate John McGuire of the situation. McGuire then arranged a meeting with VDOT administrators, who eventually agreed to provide the theater with eligibility to participate.

The 8-year-old drive-in has become a major destination for families across the region looking to take a trip back in time and enjoy a night under the stars.

The drive-in’s season is set to kick off on March 16.

