Girl Power Grants ‘Big Give’ set for March 14

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week local girls will give a boost to a charity impacting the lives of children in the Richmond community.

The third annual Girl Power Grants ‘Big Give’ is happening at the Jepson Alumni Center at the University of Richmond on Wednesday, March 14 from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Over the past several months, members of Girl Power Grants raised money to collectively give a $10,000 grant to one of this year’s finalists: ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, HomeAgain or Stay Strong Virginia.

“Girl Power Grants is a philanthropic movement that is changing the face of giving,” says Morgan Rhudy, the founder and director of Girl Power Grants. “We are inspiring girls in our region to be lifelong givers by providing opportunities for them to become servant leaders and to invest in the issues they’re passionate about supporting.”

At the Big Give celebration, girls ages 12 to 17 will cast their votes for the nonprofit that will take home the grant.

“Our membership includes some of the most, outstanding, driven, community-minded girls in the Central Virginia area, and I am proud to be a part of it,” says Rhudy.

In 2017, Girl Power Grants presented a $10,000 grant and provided other outreach to YoungLives Metro Richmond, a program for pregnant teens. Girl Power Grants members volunteered to watch the babies and toddlers of the YoungLives teen moms so they could connect with one another and work with their mentors.

YoungLives Metro Richmond will also be on hand for the 2018 Big Give check presentation.

