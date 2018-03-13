Former Redskins’ QB Kirk Cousins signs with Minnesota Vikings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Washington Redskins’ quarterback Kirk Cousins has found his new home. Thursday afternoon he signed a contract lasting three years that fully guarantees him $84 million to play for the Minnesota Vikings after visiting the team’s facility.

Cousins will be the highest paid quarterback annually in the NFL ahead of San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garappolo’s $27.5 million per year.

Cousins has spent his entire career prior to free agency with the Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback the previous three seasons. As the Redskins’ signal caller, the former Pro-Bowler set single-season franchise records for passing yards multiple times. He was placed under a franchise tag the last two years.

