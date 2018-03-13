Federal, state authorities conducting investigation at Hopewell manufacturing plant

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Federal and state authorities are conducting an investigation at a manufacturing plant in Hopewell.

Investigators have been at the AdvanSix facility on East Randolph Road since Tuesday morning, according to the facility’s spokesperson Debra Lewis.

Lewis could not confirm the reason of their visit to the plant, but did say that the facility’s operations will not be affected in any way. She added that the situation is non-violent and everyone at the facility is safe.

According to AdvanSix’s website, it’s one of the world’s largest single-site producers of caprolactam, which is the primary feedstock in the production of nylon polymer used in carpet fibers, plastics and films.

Below is the full statement from Lewis:

“AdvanSix is cooperating fully with the federal and state investigators who visited our Hopewell site today. Everyone at the plant is safe, and we have no information leading us to believe that the facility’s operations will be affected in any way. The plant is operating normally and we have every intention to continue to operate as planned.”

