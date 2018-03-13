DPU supervisor accused of falsifying documents for training certification

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A city supervisor in Richmond is accused of falsifying documents to make it look like he and members of his team had completed out-of-state training.

The City’s Inspector General found a Department of Public Utilities supervisor purchased fake seals and affixed them to the training certificates.

The elaborate scheme was made to look like city workers had fully attended out-of-state training.

On the left is the authentic attendance seal. On the right, the fake one the City’s Office Inspector General (OIG) says the DPU supervisor purchased online.

The investigator on the case, says the general supervisor and six DPU employees were attending a four-day conference in Pennslyvania back in 2016. The training consisted of eight classes and, upon completion of all eight, a gold seal is placed on an attendance certificate.

The Richmond group, however, left the training early.

According to the OIG, the supervisor said he falsified the documents to get the group back to Richmond at a decent hour. Yet, the investigator says at first the supervisor denied any wrongdoing and lied.

“This individual continued to be untruthful until I made it very clear that I was more aware of what happened then they thought,” explained Craig Johnson, an investigator with the Richmond Auditor’s Office.

City leaders say the disciplinary process for that supervisor is underway.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.