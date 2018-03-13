Amelia County worker dies after becoming trapped in grain bin

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A worker has died after being engulfed in a grain bin in Amelia County on Tuesday.

Amelia County 911 Center was notified at approximately 5:15 p.m. of a worker entrapped in a grain bin in the 13000 block of Genito Road.

The worker, who has been identified as 30-year-old Dustin Lee Arthur, was trying to the soybeans to flow properly when he became engulfed and lost contact with the rest of the workers outside of the bin.

Kent Emerson, Amelia County’s Director of Emergency Management, told 8News that Aruther was engulfed in the grain when working in the bin and “by the time he was extricated from the bin, he was deceased.”

Officials said he was wearing a safety harness and tethered to the grain bin.

His body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

This is a developing story.

