8News hosts ‘Wishes in Flight’ telethon on March 14

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is taking the lead with Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia to help local children with life-threatening illnesses.

8News is hosting the ‘Wishes in Flight’ telethon on Wednesday, March 14. It is an opportunity for frequent flyers to donate their airline miles and money to help cover travel costs for granted wishes.

8News Anchor Amy Lacey recently had an opportunity to meet Yukio Maxey, a Chesterfield teenager, who was able to go to Los Angeles last fall through Make-A-Wish.

“So many kids suffer through so many horrible things, and they just need a lift,” Maxey says about the experience.

The public can donate money or airline miles by calling (804) 330-8880 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday or by following this link anytime.

Once donated to Make-A-Wish, the miles never expire.

