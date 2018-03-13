8News hosts ‘Wishes in Flight’ telethon, brings in 728,803 miles in donations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News took the lead with Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia to help local children with life-threatening illnesses take the trip of a lifetime.

8News hosted the ‘Wishes in Flight’ telethon from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

It was an opportunity for frequent flyers to donate their airline miles and money to help cover travel costs for granted wishes.

8News landed an incredible 728,803 miles from donations, which will make an enormous impact on granting wishes to local children with critical illnesses.

8News Anchor Amy Lacey recently had an opportunity to meet Yukio Maxey, a Chesterfield teenager, who was able to go to Los Angeles last fall through Make-A-Wish.

“So many kids suffer through so many horrible things, and they just need a lift,” Maxey says about the experience.

Once donated to Make-A-Wish, the miles never expire.

