What’s next for Va. General Assembly after adjourning with no budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s quiet at the State Capitol. Lawmakers are long gone after adjourning their 60-day session over the weekend.

Though they have left Richmond, they still aren’t finished with all their work just yet.

The General Assembly is still in the middle of a budget battle.

That’s because the House and the Senate have not come to an agreement on Medicaid expansion.

It’s part of the Republican-led House’s budget plan. It’s not in the Republican-controlled Senate’s version.

Now, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam will have to call a special session to work out their differences.

In a statement he said, while lawmakers did address a number of issues over the last few months, he’s “disappointed that the General Assembly, so far, has been unable to pass a budget.”

Republican House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) is confident they will get there.

“We are all committed to completing work on a state budget long before July 1, but after a lengthy and tiring session the best step is for everyone to return home as we assess our next steps,” Cox said in a statement. “A special session will give us an opportunity to begin a fresh discussion on the budget.”

If they don’t settle on a budget by July 1, we could see a state government shutdown.

The date of the special session has not been determined.

