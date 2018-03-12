Volunteers team up with YMCA to clean up Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over a dozen volunteers spent their Sunday morning with the Northside Family YMCA.

Instead of working out in the gym, children and adults picked up trash and cleaned up sidewalks along Old Brook Road.

With spring around the corner, the YMCA wants the neighborhood to shine for both residents and guests.

“Social responsibility and our signature program is togetherhood,” YMCA of Greater Richmond director of volunteer and community engagement, Katie Gholson, said. “So our togetherhood group today at the Northside Y is going around to just make their community look a little bit better.”

The goal from clean up: to create stronger relationships with the neighbors.

