Visiting woman shot and killed at South Carolina home

EASLEY, S.C. (AP) — A woman who was visiting a home in South Carolina has been shot and killed and sheriff’s deputies think the suspect may have gone back to his home state of Virginia.

Pickens County Chief Deputy Sheriff Creed Hashe said in a news release that officers were called to a home near Easley around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say the homeowner told them a woman who was visiting was shot by another guest sitting on a couch in the den. Thirty-seven-year-old Christy Parsons was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Deputies said the person that fired the shot was gone when they arrived.

Deputies have obtained a warrant charging 32-year-old Joshua Ray Wilder of Jonesville, Virginia, with involuntary manslaughter. Deputies think Wilder has returned to Virginia.

