Violent sex offender who failed to register in Virginia turns himself in

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A violent sex offender who had failed to register in Virginia has turned himself into authorities on Wednesday afternoon.

Richard Benjamin Mangum turned himself in and is now being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Jail.

Virginia State Police was looking for Magnum, who is known to frequent the Charlottesville/Fluvanna County region.

Based on his conviction in Arkansas, 28-year-old Magnum is required to register in Virginia as a violent sex offender.

Authorities said he left Arkansas more than a year ago. In December 2017, Virginia State Police was alerted to him living in the area of Charlottesville or Fluvanna County, and they’ve been searching for him ever since.

He is wanted for failing to comply with Virginia law, which requires a convicted sex offender to register with the Virginia State Police within three days of establishing residency within the Commonwealth.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.