VEA forming task force to protect students and staff from gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Education Association has announced that they will form a task force to help protect students and staff from gun violence at schools.

VEA President Jim Livingston said the task force will be charged with making recommendations by August 31.

“The time for action is now,” Livingston said. “Our task force will take a broad view of the problem and possible solutions because surely answers will not come from a narrow focus on single proposals such as expanding the use of metal detectors or arming teachers.”

Last week, Virginia delegates announced the Select Committee on School Safety. Members of both parties will focus on ways to improve safety but focusing on guns is not included.

“It’s been heartbreaking the number of times we’ve been through this with large scale shooting without comprehensive action taken,”said VEA Communications Director John O’Neil. “We need some fresh thinking. We need to bring in the best minds on school safety. We need to draw from school administrators, from law enforcement and figure out where we need to go from here because enough is enough.”

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.